ACTT offers summer internships

MOUNT DESERT—A Climate to Thrive is offering six 8-week internships to Mount Desert Island High School students entering their sophomore, junior or senior year and MDI High School graduates entering, or currently in, college.

The interns, working in teams and individually, will advance ongoing ACTT energy and sustainability projects by engaging the MDI community with the support of ACTT project mentors. Depending on how the coronavirus crisis unfolds, the work will likely be a combination of in-person and remote work, all following CDC guidelines.

Interns work 10-20 hours per week for eight weeks from June 14 through Aug. 6. Work includes designing public relations materials and implementing community engagement strategies and advancing one or more ACTT projects including solar energy, energy efficiency, single-use plastics reduction, Sustainable MDI, electric vehicles and statewide youth action on climate change. Interns also have the opportunity to shape the direction of their specific focus within the program based on interest. All interns receive a $600 stipend thanks to generous support from sponsors.

For more information and to apply, visit aclimatetothrive.org/internships.