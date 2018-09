ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Saturday, Sept. 22, is one of four days this year when people can enter the park without showing an entrance pass or paying a fee.

This “entrance-fee free” day is in observance of National Public Lands Day, which also happens to be the first day of autumn. Entrance fees will be waived not only at Acadia but at all national parks.

The next fee-free day will be Nov. 11, Veterans Day.