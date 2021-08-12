Entire marina area to get landscape plan 

MOUNT DESERT — The Garden Club of Mount Desert will hire landscape architect Bruce John Riddell to develop a comprehensive landscape plan for the entire Northeast Harbor marina area.

He created the original landscape plan for the areas around the new buildings at the marina in 2015.

“The garden club and town would now like to continue their focus on developing an overall landscape plan for the remaining grounds,” he said in a letter to the Harbor Committee.

“A landscape master plan will provide the necessary vision for improving the marina grounds, allowing us to eventually unify the entire marina landscape. With a plan in hand, the town and the garden club can work together with donors to phase in landscape projects, as funding…permits.

“The plan will be simple, with a predominance of native trees, shrubs and groundcovers and an overall emphasis on low maintenance,” Riddell said. “The plan will show areas for improved hardscape as well as plantings including additional shade trees and groundcover areas, while maintaining open lawn areas.”

Riddell said the master landscape plan “will help enhance the marina area and create useable and beautiful spaces for the residents of Northeast Harbor and their summer visitors.”

The Board of Selectmen has asked the garden club to proceed with having Riddell develop a landscape plan for the marina area.

Describing most of the marina grounds as currently “something of a hodge-podge,” Town Manager Durlin Lunt said a master landscape plan could “make things more orderly and rational.”

“I think that will be great,” he said.

Riddell was based in Bar Harbor for a number of years before moving his main office to Boothbay in 2011. He recently relocated to Lakeland, Fla.

He was one of the lead designers of the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay and designed the Charlotte Rhodes Memorial Park and Butterfly Garden in Southwest Harbor.

The American Horticultural Society named him Landscape Designer of the Year in 2010.