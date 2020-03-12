End of an era for Jekyll and Hyde

BAR HARBOR — After more than a generation selling jewelry, clothing, knives and other items with counterculture flair, the Jekyll and Hyde Shop at 70 Main Street is being emptied out this week.

Owner Britt Hulbert, who bought the business from her parents Steve and Marilyn Hulbert in 2003, announced on Facebook Tuesday that the building has been sold, but “we do plan to have a store online.”

The new owner of the building is Kip Young, owner of the Cool as a Moose gift shops in Bar Harbor, Brunswick, Portland and Provincetown, Mass. Details of plans for 70 Main Street have not been made public.

Steve Hulbert, reached in Arizona Tuesday evening, said he and Marilyn are very proud of Britt and the way she ran the business for 17 years.

“She’s got all the qualities Marilyn and I have,” he said, “and she’s twice as smart as either of us.”

For many years, Jekyll and Hyde was known for tongue-in-cheek television ads featuring Steve Hulbert as military officer “Major Savings.”

“We’ll treat you like family, maybe better,” the ads proclaimed.

Hulbert said those ads were so familiar that more than a decade later he’d often have people come up to him, even in Bangor, and say his voice sounded familiar.

The Hulberts joined the wave of rock-and-roll types who moved to New England during the back-to-the-land movement in the early 70s.

“A lot of people were moving to Vermont, but we’re coastal people,” Hulbert said. “Miami was getting crazy. The sun fries everybody’s brains!”

At the time, they were selling jewelry and clothing at rock festivals. “We opened a store so we would have an office,” he said.

They bought a building on Main Street in Bar Harbor from Fred Betcsh, who was moving his own store across the street, the one that’s now called Island Imports.

The building they bought was a four-story affair, but it was in rough shape. Pretty soon the top floor was condemned and torn off. Then the third floor was condemned. “You could kick your way out of it or in it,” Hulbert remembers.

They tore down the old building and worked with Bob Bond to build the current 4,000-square-foot building in 1986. Hulbert was proud of the tall, wide doors, and the fact that customers didn’t need to navigate steps to enter the store.

The store featured jewelry (they were in early on the Maine tourmaline craze), clothing and curiosities (shrunken heads and bulletproof underwear), military surplus items and high-end camping and hunting knives.

“Guys feel about knives the way women feel about shoes,” Hulbert said.

Steve and Marilyn Hulbert spend part of the year in Arizona and operate vacation rental properties in Bar Harbor.

“The store has been very good to us, and the town has been good to us,” he said.