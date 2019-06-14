EMS Week gifts announced

ELLSWORTH — First National Bank recently announced it has made donations totaling $2,200 to 11 Emergency Medical Service organizations in the bank’s market area in response to National EMS Week.

In 1974, President Gerald Ford proclaimed EMS Week to celebrate and recognize EMS practitioners and the important work they do. The 45th annual National EMS Week was held May 19-25 25.

“We’re honored to celebrate and support the dedication of those who provide day-to-day lifesaving services in our communities, ” said Tony McKim, the bank’s president and CEO.