Employee housing approved at Atlantic Oceanside

BAR HARBOR — A new two-story, 16-bedroom structure was approved for construction at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Event Center on Eden Street. The 26-by-68-foot building will serve as employee living quarters (ELQ) and will include eight bedrooms, a kitchen and two bathrooms on each floor.

The Planning Board made quick work of the application after holding a public hearing, which drew no members of the public.

This is the first ELQ to be constructed in town following a zoning change passed by voters in 2020 to allow such structures to be built. ELQs are “a series of rooms containing beds, where the occupants do not constitute a family or single housekeeping unit” intended to be used “exclusively for the accommodation of employees.” ELQs are to be an accessory use to a principal structure, such as a hotel or other business, to house that business’s own employees.

The structure will be placed at the top corner of the 10-plus-acre property, facing Eden Street and close to the ferry terminal. Extensive landscaping will give it a buffer from the road, said Steve Salsbury of Herrick & Salsbury, who presented the project on behalf of the owner, Witham Family LLC. (Herrick & Salsbury is a land surveying and land use consulting company based in Ellsworth.)

The project was given conditional approval pending the receipt of a needed letter from the state fire marshal.