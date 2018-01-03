Elver quotas

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources has published a draft rule that establishes both the elver quota allocations for the 2018 season and the method of calculating individual elver quota allocations.

2018 allocations for individuals who held a license in 2017 will be the same as their 2017 allocations, plus any quota associated with licenses not renewed in 2017, or licenses suspended for the duration of the 2018 season, which will be distributed evenly to all license holders with an allocation of less than 50 pounds in 2017.

Individuals who become eligible to purchase an elver license in the 2018 elver license lottery will receive a quota of 4 pounds.

A public hearing for the proposal is scheduled for the DMR Offices, Room 118 in the Marquardt Building at 32 Blossom Lane in Augusta on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m.