Elver lottery

AUGUSTA — Corey Pettegrow of Southwest Harbor is among the nine winners announced Friday in the Maine Department of Marine Resources’ elver license lottery. The winners are now eligible to apply for an elver license for the 2020 season, which begins March 22.

Each individual was allowed to submit up to five applications at a cost of $35 per application. The department received 9,967 applications from 3,621 individual applicants.

The other winners are Allen Leighton of Milbridge, Alice Lay of Perry, Joey Peaslee of Jefferson, Casandra Colston of Biddeford, Michael Roeber of Harrington, Rodney Dame of Addison, Richard Brown of Lamoine and Kevin Hunt of Harpswell. The department has notified the winners, who have thirty days to apply for a license.

The department last held a lottery for elver licenses in 2017 and awarded licenses to eleven Mainers prior to the 2018 elver season.

As was the case in 2018, each new license holder will receive a minimum of four pounds of quota, which is made available from individual quota associated with licenses that were not renewed. The overall quota for the 2020 season, established by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, remains at 9,688 pounds.