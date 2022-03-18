Ellsworth provides Ukraine donation collection point

ELLSWORTH — The city of Ellsworth is providing a collection point for those seeking to donate supplies to displaced people in Ukraine. The donated items will be transported and shipped overseas by NuDay, a New Hampshire-based, nonprofit organization. All donations are tax-deductible.

The drop-off location is the Ellsworth Fire Department located at Ellsworth City Hall, 1 City Hall Plaza. After hours (before 8 a.m. and after 5 p.m.) and on the weekend, use the buzzer at the fire department door and a firefighter will accept donations.

Items will be collected through 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. The items will be packaged by city staff, loaded on to a truck in Ellsworth, transported to the NuDay warehouse in Derry, N.H., and then loaded into a large shipping container to be transported overseas to Gdansk, Poland, for distribution in Ukraine.

Monetary donations are also accepted online at www.nudaysyria.org/ukraine or via mail at P.O. Box 4521, Windham, N.H., 03087. A suggested donation per box of items is $15 to cover the cost of container shipping to Eastern Europe. Information about the nonprofit, including financial statements, is also available on the website.

According to NuDay, the items most in need now are generators, solar chargers/flashlights and food (baby food, canned items, dry goods, granola bars, protein bars and drinks). Other needed items and supplies are listed on the City of Ellsworth’s webpage, www.ellsworthmaine.gov/ukraine/.

NuDay requests items to be new, unexpired and not packaged in glass. NuDay also has a list of its most needed items on Amazon.com (Ukraine Emergency List). This list is at https://a.co/7TPKvHb. If your items for donation are boxed, label the box on two sides.

For more information about the collection, contact Janna Richards ([email protected], 669-6655) or Elena Piekut ([email protected], 669-6608). To reach the Ellsworth Fire Department, call 667-8666.