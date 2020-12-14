Ellsworth High School teacher charged with unlawful sexual contact

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth School Department and the Ellsworth Police issued a press release Dec. 11 reporting the arrest of Ellsworth High School English teacher Adam Hitchcock, 24, of Bangor. The charge is Class C unlawful sexual contact.

The arrest arises from an allegation concerning possible inappropriate contact between a teacher and a 15-year-old student.

“Evidence indicates that inappropriate sexual contact between the teacher and a 15-year-old student allegedly began in March of 2020,” the press release states.

Hitchcock was taken to Hancock County Jail, where he is presently incarcerated, jail administration confirmed.\

The School Department had notified the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 10 upon receiving the allegation, as required by law. The information then flowed from the District Attorney’s Office to the Police Department, with a request that an investigation be opened.

The Police Department conducted “numerous interviews” in the 36-hour period between the allegation and the arrest of Hitchcock and seized evidence related to the case.

“We believe this was an isolated incident but ask parents to be vigilant and speak with their children and report any inappropriate conduct to the Police Department and school authorities,” the release concludes.

Reports can be made to the police in person or by phone at 667-2133 and to the Office of the Superintendent at 664-7100.

If you believe you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual misconduct or assault, the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault operates a 24/7 helpline at 1-800-871-7741.