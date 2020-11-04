Williams wins House 135 race

BAR HARBOR—Voters in Bar Harbor, Lamoine and Mount Desert favored Democrat Lynne Williams by a wide margin in a three-way race for the House of Representative’s District 135 seat. Williams beat out her nearest opponent, Republican Timothy Oh, almost 2–1 in the heavily Democratic district during the General Election on Nov. 3. Williams will replace Brian Hubbell who, having served since 2012, has reached his term limit.

Williams, 70, is an attorney and lives in Bar Harbor. She currently serves on the town’s Harbor Committee, a role she said on Wednesday morning that she plans to keep “for the near future” as the committee continues to shape its plans for the ferry terminal site.

“I feel great,” said Williams on Wednesday morning after waking up to news of the victory, which came during the early overnight hours. Turnout in the three towns hovered between 73 and 76 percent, keeping up with statewide trends and making for a long night for election clerks and poll workers.

Williams said her priorities in the Legislature will be ones she has been working toward for many years: increased rural public transportation, climate issues and criminal justice reform. She said she hopes to be placed on the state’s Transportation Committee when committee assignments are given.

“I also feel like there will be many challenges that we haven’t yet predicted,” said Williams, given the way in which 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic continue to unfold. She said she is bracing for the possibility of a state budget shortfall and knows there is work to be done to help Mainers deal with the pandemic.

Williams said she is up for the challenge, and even though she expects to be among the oldest representatives in Augusta when she is sworn in, she believes she is now coming into her own as a politician. “I want people to know that I will always be accessible,” she said. “I will be open to comments and criticism and I will take it all to heart.”