Grohoski wins House race

TRENTON — The 132nd District race to represent Ellsworth and Trenton returned one-term Democratic incumbent Nicole Grohoski to the House, after she won 55 percent of the votes cast, 3,061, in defeating Republican challenger Michelle Kaplan, who received 45 percent, or 2,497. Grohoksi swept both towns, winning 2,521 to 2,076 in Ellsworth and 540-421 in Trenton.

In her first two years in Augusta, Grohoski, a GIS specialist and cartographer, served on committees writing bills to protect firefighters and EMS responders from workplace discrimination, limit single-use plastic bags at stores and preserve internet access. She also supported policies addressing affordable health care, stabilizing property tax rates and combating the opioid crisis, in addition to helping negotiate clean energy policies. She is a member of the Gulf of Maine Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force and served on a commission to study energy storage options for Maine. The American was unable to reach Grohoksi for comment by press time.