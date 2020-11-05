Bar Harbor voters pass almost all charter modifications

BAR HARBOR — On Nov. 3, Bar Harbor residents not only cast ballots for state and local officials but they also voted on a series of articles regarding modifications to the town charter.

Overall, the heavily Democratic-leaning town voted as expected, with Joe Biden leading the town votes with a total of 2,678, nearly 2,000 more than President Donald Trump’s 804. Citizens cast 1,035 votes for Sen. Susan Collins, less than the 2,271 votes cast for Sarah Gideon.

While voters found favor with eight of nine proposed charter modifications, they ultimately rejected Article 2, which sought to “clarify the recording of recommendations on Town Warrants and Ballots, change the Warrant Committee’s responsibilities to consideration of the Municipal Budget and Land Use Ordinance amendments and remove review and recommendations of Citizen Initiative and Referendum from the Town Council, Warrant Committee, School Committee and Planning Board, as presented in the Town Meeting Warrant.”

CHARTER MODIFICATIONS:

-Article Two-

Warrants and ballots

Yes 1,527 No 1,729

-Article Three-

Electronic voting

Yes 2,864 No 517

-Article Four-

Land Use Ordinance

Yes 1,717 No 1,574

-Article Five-

Language changes to Articles IV and V

Yes 3,051 No 305

-Article Six-

Removal of specific salaries

Yes 2,861 No 464

-Article Seven-

Annual budget review

Yes 1,920 No 1,332

-Article Eight-

Warrant Committee size (15 from 22)

Yes 1,834 No 1,422

-Article Nine-

Nomination paper due date change

Yes 3,050 No 260

-Article Ten-

Public Hearing for any proposed initiative

Yes 3,036 No 262