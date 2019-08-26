Election clerks needed

No experience is needed to be an election clerk and training is provided. Bar Harbor pays election clerks the Maine minimum wage.

“Plus, it’s a great social experience,” Linscott said.

Interested registered voters should complete the Election Clerk Application available at the Town Clerk’s office or at barharbormaine.gov.

Contact 288-4098.

BAR HARBOR — The town of Bar Harbor needs to add 15 registered voters to its pool of election clerks, Town Clerk Sharon Linscott announced this week, with a particular need for registered Republicans.

Needs vary from election to election, but on average it takes 16 election clerks to fill all the needed positions at the polls, Linscott said. State law also requires that there be a balance between the two major parties among election clerks.

That’s a challenge for Bar Harbor, where 46 percent of voters are registered Democrat and only 18 percent Republican, with 32 percent of registered voters not enrolled in any party.

In early 2020 the Town Council must approve the town’s list of election clerks and that list stays in effect for two years.

“I need to plan ahead, especially with a third election added March 3 for the presidential primary,” said Linscott.

Based on the unanticipated 43 percent voter turnout in the 2018 midterm election, it is possible the November presidential election will yield record turnout.

On Election Day, the polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but the day is broken up into three shifts: 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. through wrap up and tallying. The amount of time needed for wrap up and tallying varies from election to election.