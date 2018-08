MOUNT DESERT — Elder justice advocate Phillip C. Marshall and other experts in senior care and advocacy will give a talk Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

Marshall is the grandson of the late Brooke Astor, who was the victim of elder abuse in her later years. The presentation is titled “How the Brooke Astor Story Can Help Our Communities Achieve Elder Justice.”

Visit beyondbrooke.com. Contact the Neighborhood House at 276-5039.