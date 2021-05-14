EHS annual meeting features Luchini presentation

ELLSWORTH—At 7 p.m. on May 17, the 100th anniversary of the marriage of legendary Ellsworth businesswoman Assunta Luchini to Tullio Boyer, her granddaughter, Gina Luchini Fuller, will present the story of the family and its successful, iconic Ellsworth business as part of the Ellsworth Historical Society’s 2021 annual meeting.

Luchini, the proprietor of a Main Street grocery store and restaurant and a presence in real estate, was considered one of the most outstanding businesspersons—male or female—in Maine during the 1920s through the 1940s. Her achievement is made the more spectacular because she was widowed at age 31 with three young children, had the family business to run and was only able to speak a little English.

Fuller, a retired math teacher, will lead the participants in tales about Ellsworth and her family’s history, while also presenting a couple of mysteries from Ellsworth and Bar Harbor.

The public is encouraged to attend this meeting (the business of the Society's annual meeting will follow the presentation).

