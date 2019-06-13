Ehrlenbach heads Acadia panel

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Fred Ehrlenbach, chairman of the Trenton Board of Selectmen, has been elected to a one-year term as chairman of the 16-member Acadia Advisory Commission. He succeeds Jackie Johnston of Gouldsboro, who had served a chairman for the past three years. The commission’s by-laws prohibit officers from serving more than three consecutive years in the same position.

Johnston was elected vice-chairman and Katherine Heidinger of Winter Harbor was elected secretary at the commission’s meeting June 3.