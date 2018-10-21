Eeek festival at Schoodic

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Just in time for Halloween, the Schoodic Institute in the Schoodic section of the park will host the Eeek of Ecology Festival for young children on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 1-4 p.m.

The free event, which will go on rain or shine, is recommended for children age 8 or younger who are accompanied by an adult.

Participants will learn about “the fabulous ‘eeek-ology’ of our forests, streams and shores, as well as the history of the area, while visiting over 20 educational stations,” according to a park press release.