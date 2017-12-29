Education programs in Acadia see growth

BAR HARBOR — The year 2017 saw major growth in Friends of Acadia’s community engagement programs, including educational offerings that inspire youths to become tomorrow’s stewards of public lands and the environment.

More than 600 students and teachers from 20 Maine schools, including all elementary institutions on Mount Desert Island, attended the Schoodic Education Adventure during the past year. This multiday, residential program occurs at the Schoodic Education and Research Center, where participants classrooms’ are both indoors and outside in Acadia National Park.

FOA’s Outdoor Classroom grants helped students in both Trenton and Guilford increase their time spent outdoors and their knowledge of the environment and the park. In Trenton, students created and built a nature trail through the woods that included a flat open area with benches and space for outdoor lessons and projects.

FOA’s Yellow Bus Fund helped students and teachers from 15 Maine Schools make day trips to learn more about Acadia, including the Schoodic area.

Other youth programs supported by FOA include the Acadia Youth Technology Team, Acadia Youth Conservation Corps and Acadia Quest, which encourages children and parents to learn more about the park.

FOA will end 2017 with just under 5,000 members, the highest total ever. During the past 12 months, FOA made $1.5 million in grants. Those funds, distributed through more than 30 grant programs, helped support 171 employees in Acadia National Park and the surrounding communities.

Among those funds was $407,000 for trail work, including the initiation of the restoration of the Seaside Path in Seal Harbor. FOA summit stewards helped educate visitors in Leave No Trace principles and helped the park deal with traffic congestion on the top of Cadillac Mountain that forced the summit road to be closed more than 69 times during 2017.

During the past year, more than 2,660 FOA volunteers contributed many thousands of hours to help maintain Acadia National Park including the Wild Gardens of Acadia and cross-country ski trail grooming done by members of the Acadia Winter Trails Association.

During the annual FOA Earth Day Roadside Clean Up in April, more than 300 volunteers collected 665 bags of trash, weighing more than four tons.

In November, more than 500 people turned out to participate in Take Pride in Acadia Day, where volunteers helped rake leaves from ditches and culverts along more than nine miles of carriage roads. The work helps reduce winter erosion, which can result in costly repairs each spring.

During the past year, FOA, with the assistance of Canon USA, funded local water quality monitoring at Jordan Pond, a wetland restoration plan at Sieur de Monts and the removal of dozens of invasive species on multiple sites. In all, 23 different invasive species were removed from 72 sites in the park following surveys of more than 900 acres. Those nonnative plants covered nearly four acres in total.

In August, FOA’s annual benefit event on the lawn at the Asticou in Northeast Harbor raised $240,000 in pledges towards restoration of historic structures in the park, including the Jordan Pond and Brown Mountain gatehouses on the carriage road system, and for the Gilley House and Keeper’s House adjacent to the lighthouse on Baker Island.

During 2017, FOA directly employed 13 full-time people and funded another 23 part-time positions. At FOA’s annual meeting in June, Anne Green was elected chairman of the board of directors. She followed outgoing Chair Ed Samek. Samek received FOA’s Marianne Edwards Distinguished Service Award at the meeting.

FOA looks forward to continued community involvement in 2018, particularly given the anticipated release by the National Park Service of new proposed options for dealing with Acadia’s growing visitation and traffic congestion at high visitation sites during peak season.