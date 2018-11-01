Video conference practice session

BAR HARBOR — Anchorspace in Bar Harbor is set to host a hands-on practice session with video conferencing platform Zoom Friday, Nov. 16th at 3 p.m.

The workshop will identify practical considerations and provide tips and tricks for remote presentations, but will be primarily hands-on practice time. Attendees will build the confidence to schedule future video conferences without any tech-related anxiety.

“You can watch instructional videos and tutorials all you want,” says Nicole Ouellette of Breaking Even Inc., one of the workshop facilitators, “but we’re giving people a chance to run a session without money on the line. We’ll also throw in real life unexpected curveballs and how to deal with them, just to make it interesting.”

The professional development workshops at Anchorspace Bar Harbor are held monthly and focus on the skills and information that all individuals need to succeed through entertaining, affordable, and local learning opportunities. The workshops are free for Anchorspace members and cost $25 per person to the general public. All participants receive access to the recorded course after the workshop.

A networking ‘happy hour’ is planned following the workshop.

Visit anchorspace.com/programs.