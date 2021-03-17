Sparky the Fire Dog celebrates his 70th birthday

QUINCY, MASS. – Sparky the Fire Dog®, the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), celebrates his 70th birthday this month, reflecting on a legacy and impact that spans the generations: Kids know and love him, parents grew up with him and grandparents remember his messages of fire safety.

“For seven decades, Sparky has worked hard to make communities safer from fire. Since 1951, he has partnered with fire professionals, teachers, civic organizations, corporations and the media to deliver invaluable fire and life safety educational messages to children and adults alike,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

Over the years, the iconic fire dog has used a multitude of educational techniques, including books, tip sheets, online resources, videos, apps and NFPA’s national public safety campaign, Fire Prevention Week, to share important safety messages like “Stop, drop and roll,” “Get out, stay out,” “Dial 9-1-1” and “Know two ways out.” His dogged determination has ultimately helped reduce fire loss and injuries in North America.

In celebration of his actual birthday this Thursday, March 18, Sparky’s website, https://sparky.org/, has been re-launched with a new look. The high-visibility refresh features an updated design that makes it easier than ever to find videos, games and activities that help educate kids of all ages about fire safety in a variety of interactive formats. Sparky’s site works to keep kids engaged and returning entertainment, but to also continue educating in the process.

In addition, NFPA is posting content on its social media platforms throughout the week that can be shared to help spread the word and celebrate. Birthday cards and other assets are also available for public educators and safety advocates to use in support of their celebratory efforts.