Sunday - Mar 28, 2021
Students at the Edmunds School in Edmunds Township, a Maine EUT (Education in Unorganized Territory) school, craft a selection of 3-D-printed boats. PHOTO COURTESY OF PERLOFF FOUNDATION

Perloff Family Fund offers grants to Maine public schools  

March 28, 2021 on Education, News

ELLSWORTHThe Perloff Family Fund of the Maine Community Foundation will accept applications for four grant programs that benefit public schools in Maine 

One-year Fast Track Grants of up to $3,000 are available for all areas of pre-K through twelfth grade. Applications for the 2021-2022 school year are available April 1 and close June 30

STEM4ME grants of up to $5,000 focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and are funded on a rolling basis for up to two years. These grants enable students to create real-world solutions to problems in areas such as renewable energy, ecology, automation, space science and sustainable food production. Integration with the arts and humanities is encouraged, when possible.

Robotics grants support pre-K through twelfth-grade programs that are integrated into the curriculum. All students at a particular grade level are generally expected to participate, including those who fall into special needs categories. Sufficient numbers of laptops should be available for all students to engage in programming.

The Perloff Family Fund also provides special funding on a rolling basis to smaller, rural schools for programs such as the Children’s Stage Adventure.  

More information and applications are available from the Perloff Family Foundation’s website at www.perloffgrants.org or by emailing Helen McCain, donor services associate, at [email protected] 

 