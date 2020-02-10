National Park Service offers summer teacher fellowships at Acadia National Park

BAR HARBOR — The National Park Service (NPS) is recruiting six Acadia Teacher Fellows to spend the summer learning about Acadia National Park’s diverse natural and cultural resources, and ways to protect them. Teachers will be selected to work on Mount Desert Island and at Schoodic Point. Acadia National Park invites full-time, K-12 public classroom school teachers to apply online by Feb. 21.

The Acadia Teacher Fellowship program strives to connect teachers and students to national parks. Priority is given to classroom teachers from public schools with students who are underrepresented, economically disadvantaged, or have limited access to parks. Priority is also given to teachers from Maine schools who do not require housing.

“Many classroom teachers dream about living in and learning about our national parks,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “Acadia Teacher Fellowships are helping make those dreams come true.”

Acadia Teacher Fellows will receive weekly stipends, teaching materials from America’s National Parks Store, the park’s bookstore partner, and shared park housing as available. Additional benefits include a free class field trip to Acadia or a national park site near their school, plus assistance with designing an outdoor classroom at their home school.

The Acadia Teacher Fellowship program at Acadia National Park is funded by Friends of Acadia. Contact Kate Petrie, Supervisory Education Coordinator, Acadia National Park, 207-288-1312 or kate_petrie@nps.gov.