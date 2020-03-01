Mount Desert Island High School welcomes the class of 2024

BAR HARBOR — On Thursday, March 5, Mount Desert Island High School will host Incoming 9th Grade Night. The event is designed to introduce students and their parents to the personalities, programs, and opportunities that the Trojans offer.

The evening begin at 5 p.m. with a warm welcome by student volunteers in the lobby of Bernard-Paradis Gymnasium. Parents and students will then be guided to the registration table where they receive their folder with information about the school and their personalized schedule for the evening.

Next students and parents will move into the gym for the activity fair, where enthusiastic students at dozens of tables will promote MDI’s athletic, social and academic clubs and teams. Students are encouraged to browse the tables and sign up for activities that they are interested in. Snacks will also be available in the cafeteria.

At 6 p.m., Principal Matt Haney will give a welcome and brief overview of the building in the Higgins-Demas Theater. Next students and parents will be guided to their advisory groups to begin a rotation through four presentations.

Building tours for incoming students and parents led by student volunteers and advisory leaders.

An academic fair in the library where students and parents will be able to visit tables staffed by the school’s teachers, counselors and administrators providing information on the academic programs and services offered to help students achieve their goals.

A panel of current students and parents answer questions in two locations. Incoming students will meet in the band room. Parents of incoming students will meet in the auditorium.

A chance to meet the ninth grade teachers who will talk about ninth grade courses they offer and answer parent and student questions.

Contact 288-5011.