Thursday - May 20, 2021

MDI High School plans outdoor graduation ceremony

May 20, 2021 by on Education, News

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School graduation ceremony is planned for Sunday, June 6, at 5 p.m. in the school’s rear parking lot.

“There should be room for each graduate to have between six and 10 guests,” said Principal Matt Haney.

The ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube, so it can be viewed anywhere, including in the high school auditorium.

In the event that rain prevents the ceremony to be held outdoors, it will be moved into the school’s gym. That would significantly reduce the seating capacity for guests.

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]