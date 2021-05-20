MDI High School plans outdoor graduation ceremony

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School graduation ceremony is planned for Sunday, June 6, at 5 p.m. in the school’s rear parking lot.

“There should be room for each graduate to have between six and 10 guests,” said Principal Matt Haney.

The ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube, so it can be viewed anywhere, including in the high school auditorium.

In the event that rain prevents the ceremony to be held outdoors, it will be moved into the school’s gym. That would significantly reduce the seating capacity for guests.