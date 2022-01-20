MDI elementary schools receive science grants

ELLSWORTH — Science-related projects and equipment at two Mount Desert Island Regional School System schools will get a boost with grant funding from the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF).

Pemetic Elementary School and Trenton Elementary School were awarded a total of $10,339 through MaineCF’s John and Ellen Emery Science Grants fund.

The grants encourage MDIRSS teachers of all subjects to promote the study of science in their kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms. The funding increases opportunities for students to understand science and its relevance to their daily lives and, perhaps, inspire some to pursue careers in science and related fields.

Pemetic Elementary School received three grants totaling $3,774. The funding will go toward extending the coding and engineering programming to grades 6-8, purchasing an incubator and supplies to grow bacteria found around the school and purchasing cameras in support of documenting student projects.

Trenton Elementary School was awarded four grants totaling $6,565 to create science packets for kindergartners, to purchase utensils and cookware to use in the outdoor greenhouse café, to purchase sets of nonfiction science books for the library and for hands-on learning in new technology classes.

MaineCF will accept proposals for John and Ellen Emery Science Grants on Aug.

For more information, visit www.mainecf.org.