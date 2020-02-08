Math team scores high

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Elementary School math team finished second out of 16 teams at the Eastern Maine Regionals on Jan. 25 in Hampden.

Roger Strauss placed sixth, Jay Haney placed twelfth and Emma Simard placed sixteenth.

Qualifying as a team for the state championships March 14 in Waterville were Haney, Simard, Aleksandra Hanley and Nolan Sawyer. Strauss qualified as an individual for the state championships.

The MDES math team currently has 14 members.

“I am very proud of our team and their commitment to mathematics,” said coach Alex Garrett.