Kids’ Corner holds online fundraiser 

BAR HARBOR — Kids’ Corner is holding a one-day online fundraiser on Feb. 22 to support its mission of inspiring curiosity and love of learning. The fundraiser will kick off at 8 a.m. with the goal of raising $10,000 in online donations that will be matched by community organizations.

Kids’ Corner is a nonprofit, community-based child care center in Bar Harbor for children from 6 weeks old to the time they enroll in kindergarten.

The child care industry has been struggling since before COVID-19, and the pandemic is impacting Kids’ Corner and other child care facilities on Mount Desert Island, according to a press release from the organization. Profit margins are tight, and COVID-19 brings additional expenses of cleaning costs and personal protective equipment. There are also mandated shutdowns, lower enrollments and increased teacher turnover that affect the bottom line.

Enrollment at Kids’ Corner has been lower since its reopening after its initial COVID-19 closure in March of 2020. According to the center, this is mainly due to the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) but staffing challenges have also taken a toll.

Kids’ Corner’s Executive Director Lori Krupke remains positive about the center, the kids and the future. “To say I am proud of our teaching team is an understatement. As I read of a global labor crisis, I see a team of dedicated professionals who mask up, and willingly pour 110 percent of themselves into their work with the children,” Krupke said.

To support the fundraiser, go to www.kidscornerbarharbor.org. Mail-in donations will also be accepted. Make checks payable to Kids’ Corner and mail to 81 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609.