Islander students

Jacobson graduates from Bowdoin

BRUNSWICK—During on online celebration of Bowdoin College’s Class of 2020, held May 23, Peter Jacobson, of Southwest Harbor, was awarded a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies-anthropology.

Philbrook earns degree

SWAN’S ISLAND—Tyler Philbrook, of Swans Island, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries biology during commencement ceremonies on May 17.

UVM dean’s list

BAR HARBOR—The following local students have made the dean’s list at the University of Vermont. Irene Choi, of Bar Harbor; Emerson Jeffery, of Bar Harbor; and Elizabeth MacDonald, of Mount Desert.

Fletcher elected All-District

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Hobart College senior William Fletcher was elected to the 2020 Academic All-District 3 Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Fletcher is an international relations and Asian studies double major. A dean’s list student, he is a three-time Liberty League All-Academic selection. Fletcher received the Arnold Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award and was inducted into the Chimera Honor Society as a junior. He received the President’s Civic Leadership Award this year and was named a Presidential Scholar as a first-year student.

Fletcher ran in all 10 races this season, leading the Statesmen twice. He finished in the top 10 four times this fall. Fletcher recorded his fastest 8-kilometer time of 27:12.0 at the Cross Country Only Conference Championship at Seneca Lake State Park, finishing fourth overall. Fletcher earned All-ECAC honors, placing seventh at the ECAC Championships. He crossed the finish line with a time of 28:11.6 at the event. A team captain, Fletcher was presented this year’s Dr. Augustus H. “Gus” Hillman ’26 Memorial and the Charles P. McCoy ’68 Awards.

A four-year member of the cross country team, Fletcher ran in 35 races in his career.

Reifsnyder named to Dean’s List

ALLENTOWN, PA—Congratulations to Desmond Reifsnyder of Mount Desert (04660) for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.

MDIHS graduates receive scholarships

BAR HARBOR – Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has awarded $500 scholarships to Mount Desert Island High School 2020 graduates Katherine Hoff, Samuel Keblinsky and Rachelle Swanson. Established in memory of long-term bank employees and directors, the scholarships are awarded to local high school graduates each year to help offset the cost of attending college.

Katherine Hoff, of Mount Desert, is the recipient of the Carroll C. Brown scholarship. Katherine has a passion for business and plans to major in accounting at Indiana University and eventually obtain her CPA license.

Samuel Keblinsky, of Ellsworth, is the recipient of the Horace E. Bucklin scholarship. Samuel plans to study welding technology at Southern Maine Community College and has committed to play baseball for the college.

Rachelle Swanson, of Trenton, is the recipient of the Albert H. Cunningham scholarship. Rachelle has a passion for foreign language and traveling and plans to major in communications at the University of Southern Maine.

Dominy makes URI dean’s list

BAR HARBOR– Jessica Dominy, of Bar Harbor, was named to the University of Rhode Island’s dean’s list for the spring of 2020.

Husson announces dean’s, president’s list

BANGOR—The following students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Husson University.

Aaron Joseph Boumil, of Bar Harbor, is a senior in the kinesiology-human movement science/doctor of physical therapy program

Emily R. Butler, of Bar Harbor, is a senior in integrated technology with a concentration in web design and development/certificate in graphic design.

Dawson R. Bishoff, of Ellsworth, is a sophomore in communications technology with a concentration in video production.

Mollie J. Donohue, of Lamoine, is a senior in the nursing program.

Brennan Orion Hubbard, of Mount Desert, is a first-year student in business administration with a concentration in marketing management.

Charlotte J. Brugman, of Southwest Harbor, is a first-year student in communications technology with a concentration in live sound technology.

Emily M. Banks, of Swans Island, is a sophomore in the exercise science/doctor of physical therapy program.

The following students have been named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Husson University.

Delia Rose Hallett, of Bar Harbor, is a senior majoring in psychology.

Micah Martin Hallett, of Bar Harbor, is a sophomore in the business administration program.

Joseph F. Pagan, of Bar Harbor, is a senior in business and liberal studies.

Wayne A. Ayers-Creech, of Ellsworth, is a sophomore in the exercise science/doctor of physical therapy program.

Austin C. Baron, of Ellsworth, is a sophomore in business administration with a concentration in financial management/master of business administration.

Christopher D. Cough, of Ellsworth, is a senior in the business and liberal studies program.

Sidney C. Hamilton, of Ellsworth, is a sophomore in the health sciences/doctor of pharmacy program.

Jesse C. Newman, of Ellsworth, is a senior in business and liberal studies.

Hannah G. Sargent, of Ellsworth, is a junior in the exercise science/doctor of physical therapy program.

Morgan K. Wilbur, of Ellsworth, is a junior in the criminal justice/paralegal certificate program.

Alexis H. Hennigan, of Ellsworth, is a junior in hospitality and tourism management.

Denise Lyakhovich, of Mount Desert, is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in the doctor of pharmacy program.

Jessica L. Cole, of Otis, is a senior in criminal justice and psychology with a mental health rehabilitation technician/community (MHRT/C) certification.

Derek Ryan Collin, of Trenton, is a first-year student in the accounting/master of business administration program.

UNH dean’s list

DURHAM, N.H—Maclean Shea, of Bar Harbor, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for earning high honors for the spring 2020 semester. Shea is majoring in sport studies.