Islander Students

Stonehill announces Dean’s List

EASTON, MA — Kelsey Shaw, of Bar Harbor, a member of the Class of 2020, has been named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Stonehill College.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

University of Vermont announces dean’s list

BURLINGTON, Vt.— Emerson Jeffery of Bar Harbor and Elizabeth MacDonald of Mount Desert have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Vermont. To be named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Dillon named to St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list

CANTON, N.Y. — Flannery Rose Dillon of Bar Harbor has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for academic achievement during the Spring 2019 semester.

Dillon is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in art and art history.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Geary named to UCONN dean’s list

STORRS, CT — Edward Geary of Southwest Harbor has been named to the University of Connecticut dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for Dean’s List, students must be registered for at least 12 credits, receive no grade below “C”, and earn at last 3.0 times as many grade points as the number of calculable credits recorded by the registrar, and be in the upper quartile of their school or college.

JWU dean’s list announced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Johnson & Wales University (JWU) student Emily Homer of Southwest Harbor, a Baking & Pastry Arts major in the College of Culinary Arts, has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 term. To receive dean’s list commendation, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or above. Homer, a sophomore, is the daughter of Peter and Linda Homer and a 2018 graduate of Mount Desert Island High School.

Watras named to UNH dean’s list

DURHAM, N.H. — Julia Watras of Seal Cove has been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for earning high honors for the fall 2019 semester. Watras has not declared a major.

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Reifsnyder named to Muhlenberg College dean’s list

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Desmond Reifsnyder of Mount Desert was named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College for the fall 2019 semester.

Students with a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

University of Maine announces fall 2019 Dean’s List

Orono, Maine — The University of Maine recognized 2,572 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the fall 2019 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 1,754 are from Maine, 743 are from 30 other states and 75 are from 31 countries other than the U.S.

Listed below are students from Mount Desert Island who received Dean’s List honors for fall 2019, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Please note that some students have requested that their information not be released; therefore, their names are not included.

Bar Harbor: Phillip Bart, Molly Brown, Matthew Cox, Chris Horton, Ryan Kelly, Abbe Miller, Maev Rogers, Clara Ruppert, Sierra Tapley, Sara Todd

Bass Harbor: Abigail Muscat

Bernard: Owen Mild, Kohl Shaw

Cranberry Isles: Will Ferreira

Hulls Cove: Loren Genrich

Mount Desert: Jesse Dyer, Alex Eason, Megan Howell, Ethan Leonard, Madeleine Macauley

Seal Cove: Emma Watras

Seal Harbor: Ally Bender

Southwest Harbor: Ralph Magnani

FARMINGTON, ME (February 18, 2020) — The University of Maine at Farmington announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Local students on the Dean’s List are Griffin Graves, Keely McConomy, and Ana Rogers of Bar Harbor; Jordan Seavey of Bass Harbor; and Hailey Craig of Trenton.

UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points, whose grade point average for the semester is greater than 3.5.

AUGUSTA, ME — University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Provost Joseph Szakas announces the 2019 Fall Semester Full-Time Dean’s List. Local students are Raven Radziewicz and Mckenzie Young, both of Bar Harbor.

Students eligible for the full-time students’ Dean’s List must earn a 3.25 grade point average for the given semester and must be enrolled full-time.

FORT KENT — Gilbert Isaacs of Mount Desert has been named to the University of Maine at Fort Kent Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. “The primary measure of success at a university is grade point average. In order to earn the 3.2 grade point average necessary to be included on the UMFK dean’s list, a student must demonstrate intellect, commitment, good study habits, and perseverance,” said Tex Boggs, Interim President and Provost.