Hutchinson Center fall registration 

BELFAST — Registration is open through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center for over 300 undergraduate and graduate courses offered remotely this fall.

The offerings include a new course, History of Pandemics in America, taught by lecturer and UMainealumnus Patrick Callaway, Ph.D. The course examines the role of epidemic disease in American historyusing case studies to explore the personal and collective understandings of disease, responses to epidemics, the influences of race and class on the lived experience during epidemics, and the political, social and economic consequences of public health crisis.

A limited number of need-based scholarships are available for new and continuing students. The deadline for scholarship applications is Aug. 20.

The Hutchinson Center will be open by appointment to students needing access to Wi-Fi and/or computers. To make an appointment, call (207) 338–8000. Face coverings are required.

For information about classes, scholarships or starting or continuing your college career, contact Hutchinson Center interim director Kim Wilson-Raymond at [email protected]; (207) 338–8034. For questions about degree programs or to make an appointment with an academic advisor, contact Tiffany Peterson at[email protected]; (207) 581–3151.