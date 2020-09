MOUNT DESERT — Two of Mount Desert’s three seats on the MDI High School Trustees board are currently vacant because no one filed for election to the board in the July 14 election. And the two people who received write-in votes were unable to serve.

So, now it is up to the Board of Selectmen to fill those two seats by appointment. Anyone who is interested may contact Town Clerk Claire Woolfolk.

The high school trustees are responsible for the school’s buildings and grounds.