Harbor House receives child literacy grant 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Harbor House Community Center has been awarded a Books for Ownership Grant from Reading is Fundamental Inc. This grant was offered by RIF in partnership with Bingham Trust.

Of the 65 schools, school districts and nonprofit organizations in Maine that received this grant, five were in Hancock County, and Harbor House was the only recipient on Mount Desert Island.

Harbor House was awarded 218 books for children in its child care and afterschool programs. Each child was given an opportunity to choose two to three books that they get to keep and take home.

By providing children with choice and access to books, Harbor House staff hope to create a culture of literacy in the community and to give children the change to become avid readers.

As the nation’s largest nonprofit organization for children’s literacy, RIF has provided more than 415 million books to 40 million children in all 50 states.