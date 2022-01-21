COASTAL NEWS:

Gurtler steps in as interim principal

January 21, 2022

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Michele Gurtler, director of guidance at Mount Desert Island High School, will serve as acting principal of Pemetic Elementary School while Principal Mike Zboray is interim superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System. 

Zboray will fill the role of interim superintendent until the end of June, taking over from Superintendent Marc Gousse, who retired at the end of December, while the Southwest Harbor School Committee continues its search for a permanent superintendent.  

In recommending Gurtler to the school committee, Zboray said that she would be a great candidate and that she is good with directing students. All members of the school committee voted in favor of appointing Gurtler as acting principal and to give her authorization to school-related funds. 

Before becoming the director of guidance at the high school, Gurgler was a guidance counselor there. 

Gurtler is excited to begin her new role. “It is a great school and community and I look forward to being a part of it,” she said.   

 

