Grants and scholarships available to Maine students

BHBT scholarships for local students

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Trust Services manages several individual and family trusts that award scholarships to students attending Mount Desert Island High School.

Arthur George Goodrich Scholarship

Established in 1996 by Winifred L. Goodrich of Bar Harbor, Maine, in memory of her husband, this one-time scholarship is awarded annually to one or more income-eligible individuals who are members of the MDI High School graduating class and residents of Mount Desert Island. The deadline to apply for the current round of funding is May 1.

Edith M. Daso Scholarship

Established in 1971 by Edith M. Daso, this one-time scholarship is awarded annually to one or more individuals who are members of the MDI High School graduating class. The deadline to apply for the current round of funding is May 1.

Llewellyn Barry Education Fund

Established in 1935 by Llewellyn Barry, this one-time scholarship is awarded annually to one or more individuals who are members of the MDI High School graduating class. The deadline to apply for the current round of funding is May 1.

Hattie A. and Fred C. Lynam Scholarship

The scholarship was established in 1943 by Fred C. Lynam who was Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s first vice president and later, treasurer and president. The trust awards renewable scholarships to members of the MDI High School graduating class or renewing applicants. First-time applicants must be residents of Mount Desert Island. The deadline to apply for the current round of funding is May 1.

For more information or to download applications visit barharbor.bank/scholarships.

Career Technology scholarships

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is currently accepting applications from high school seniors for the Bank’s Career Technology Education Scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to income-eligible students who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation. Students must reside in counties in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont where the bank has a branch location.

The bank established the Career Technology Education Scholarship in 2018 and has awarded 45 scholarships to date.

Interested students can visit www.barharbor.bank/scholarships for more information about eligibility and to download the application. The deadline to apply for a 2021 Career Technology Education Scholarship is May 1.

Scholarship looks at need

BAR HARBOR ─ Downeast Business and Professional Women/Maine Futurama Foundation is offering $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors and college attendees.

Financial need and educational goals are important criteria that will be used when considering who is awarded these scholarships. Completed applications must be received by April 13.

Application forms, instructions and information about where to submit completed application packages are available at bpwmefoundation.org.

Worthington Foundation scholarships

ROCKLAND — The Worthington Scholarship Foundation (WSF) will award approximately 260 scholarships to 2021 graduates of most high schools in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock and Washington counties who plan to attend certain Maine colleges. Two-hundred college scholarships ($16,000 each) are for applicants with a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4-point scale, an expected family contribution of $15,000 or less, and a full-time enrollment at 12 credit hours or more.

The remaining 60 scholarships (up to $14,000 each) will go to those attending any Maine community college. The only difference between college and community college scholarships, other than their value, is that community college applicants must have a minimum 2.2 GPA on a 4-point scale.

Further information can be found at WorthingtonScholars.org.

Worthington Scholars will receive the full resources of the college they attend as well as Worthington student support staff who will assist them with their transition to college and provide information on college resources. This scholarship program began in 2010 with a vision of providing a pathway to college for students in every region of Maine.

UMA offers Equity and Inclusion scholarship

AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) is offering Equity and Inclusion scholarships to students whose academic achievement and varied experiences will enhance and enrich the education of all UMA students and the institution’s educational mission.

Equity and Inclusion Scholars may receive up to four years of funding provided they continuously enroll each fall and spring semester in either full or part-time study in a graduate or undergraduate program and maintain the minimum GPA requirements of the scholarship.

“We are excited to provide this new scholarship opportunity,” stated UMA President Rebecca Wyke. “This continues UMA’s long-standing reputation as a welcoming learning community.”

Scholarship funds may be used to cover education related expenses, including tuition and fees. UMA anticipates awarding two graduate and five undergraduate Equity and Inclusion Scholarships each year. Award amounts for full-time graduate students will be $3,000 ($1,500 per semester) and part-time graduate students are eligible to receive $1,500 ($750 per semester). Those in full-time undergraduate programs will be eligible to receive $4,000 ($2,000 per semester) and part-time undergraduate students $2,000 ($1,000 per semester).

The application deadline is March 15 and scholarships will be awarded beginning fall 2021. For complete scholarship details and to complete the application, go to uma.edu/eischolarship.

Scholarship targets volunteers

YARMOUTH — Zoe Siegel and Parker Harnett, seniors at Yarmouth High School, founded How to Help in Maine (howtohelpinmaine.org) in November of 2018 to raise awareness of organizations where students of any age can donate their time, goods and/or money.

How to Help in Maine has announced a couple of scholarship opportunities that are being sponsored by Martin’s Point Health Care. The first annual How to Help in Maine Community Outreach Scholarship will award two $1,500 scholarships to high school students who are making a profound impact on their community through innovative work and community service.

Applications are due by Friday, April 23, and the scholarship recipients will be announced in June.

The application and more information can be found at howtohelpinmaine.org/scholarship.

Art scholarship available

LIBERTY — Liberty Graphics is currently accepting art submissions for its 24th annual $1,000 art scholarship contest.

All high school seniors residing in Maine are invited to submit original works that reflect on the theme, Art and our Natural Environment.

Art entries must be traditional two-dimensional media that reflect on Maine’s natural environment. Submissions must be postmarked by Friday, April 16.

Photography, sculpture and computer-generated work cannot be considered.

Each student may submit more than one piece of work. The winner will be announced in late April, and artwork will be returned to the artist’s home the first week of May.

Entry forms are available through high school art teachers or by going to lgtees.com and clicking on the About Liberty Graphics tab.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 589-4596 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scholarship seeks Hancock County student

LAMOINE ─ The Hancock County Retired Teachers Association is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a college student from Hancock County enrolled in the field of education. This award is available to a college student who is entering senior year in the fall of 2021.

The application deadline is April 15.

For applications and more information, contact Wanda Whitener, 127 Buttermilk Road, Lamone, ME 04605, or [email protected].

Carolyn Hodgdon Dolliver Memorial Scholarship

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Carolyn Hodgdon Dolliver Memorial Scholarship Fund supports residents of Southwest Harbor or Tremont who have successfully completed four years at Mount Desert Island High School. Preference will be given to students pursuing post-secondary education in a trade or vocation.

Contact the Mount Desert Island High School guidance office for an application.

Cranberry Isles Education Fund

CRANBERRY ISLES — The Cranberry Isles Education Fund was established in 2013 to support the personal or vocational goals of residents of the Cranberry Isles. In order to be considered a full-time resident of the Town of Cranberry Isles and be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must meet two of the following three criteria:

Be a registered voter in the Town of Cranberry Isles (for a minor, this requirement would be met by having at least one parent registered as a voter in the Town of Cranberry Isles). Be a graduate from an elementary school located within the Town of Cranberry Isles within the last 12 years. Physically reside within the Town of Cranberry Isles for at least two months of the current year (or most recent year) when not in school.

Contact Daniel Field at [email protected]