Gousse staying through next June 

BAR HARBOR — When Marc Gousse, superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, announced in March that he planned to retire effective Jan. 1, 2022, he said he would be willing to stay on until June 30, 2022, if school system board members wanted him to.

They do.

He will serve as interim superintendent for the first six months of next year, giving the board more time to look for and hire his successor.

“We hope to have made an offer to a new superintendent by the end of March,” said board Chairman Kristie Losquadro. “There is an ad hoc committee that is made up of a board representative from each town that is overseeing the hiring process.”

She said the committee has begun working with Eileen King, deputy executive director of the Maine School Management Association, which the board has retained to help with the superintendent search.

“Starting in September, Eileen will be conducting listening sessions with the central office staff; the teachers and administrators at each school will probably have one, as well,” Losquadro said. “Then there will be a survey that is sent out to all members of the community.”

She said the purpose of the survey and the listening sessions is to find out what needs people see in their schools and what attributes they would like the next superintendent to bring to the job.

“That community input will help us craft the job listing, the interview questions and the selection criteria,” she said. “Then the position will be advertised statewide and nationally in December.”