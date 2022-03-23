Full-time behavior specialist advocated for MDI schools 

BAR HARBOR — One of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System’s school psychologists would like the school system to hire a full-time behavior specialist.

Stephanie Logue told the school board on Monday that one of the reasons she and the other school psychologist, Dan Rynkeiwicz, were hired was “the increase in behavior difficulties throughout the district.”

She said a designated behavior specialist could support teachers by “providing guidance and suggestions for interventions and creating behavior plans.”

“It’s something I have seen in other places where I’ve worked, and I think we could really benefit from that here,” Logue said.

Edie Dubois, the school system’s social worker who spends most of her time at Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor, told the school board that the quality of the relationship between students and their teachers and other school staff is extremely important in fostering good mental health.

“One of the reasons I love working here is that we very much value knowing our students, and that has a tremendous buffering impact on students when they go through traumatic events or situations in their lives,” she said.

Logue agreed, saying, “Getting to know our students…is one of the best practices we can put in place. And I think overwhelmingly across the schools the teachers and staff do a phenomenal job of getting to know their students and what they need.”

Dubois added, “We are not a mental health agency, but we can and do provide mental health support.”