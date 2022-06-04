Free community college offer for adult learners 

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Education’s Office of Adult Education has launched a campaign to encourage adult learners to complete the HiSET, Maine’s high school equivalency test. Those who complete the HiSET are eligible for two years of free community college in Maine.

Students who live in Maine, graduate high school or receive a HiSET between 2020 and 2023, and enroll in a Maine community college full time are eligible for two years of free community college.

The HiSET has been Maine’s high school equivalency test since 2014, when it took the place of the GED. Adult learners without a high school credential can receive a Maine high school equivalency diploma by completing HiSET’s five subject tests in language arts reading, language arts writing, mathematics, science and social studies.

There is no cost to Maine residents for HiSET testing or prep classes. Past HiSET subject tests are still valid, and learners who have taken some of the HiSET subject tests in the past are encouraged to return to their local adult education program to complete their HiSET testing.

More than 60 adult education programs throughout Maine provide a range of instructional services to help adults develop the skills for further educational opportunities, job training and better employment.