Foundation offers new online course 

AUGUSTA – The Maine TREE Foundation is offering a new online course tailored for teachers, land trusts and forestland owners called “Window to the Woods” July 14-30. Maine’s environment, economy and communities depend on the forest and the people who work in them. This course is the Maine TREE Foundation’s alternative offering to the ever-popular in-person “Forests of Maine Teachers’ Tours.”

Registration is open to the public. A certificate of 18 contact hours will be provided upon completion. The registration fee is $25. For participants who attend all six sessions and complete an evaluation, a $50 stipend is offered.

Topics include forestland ownership, forest management and timber harvesting, wood processing and careers in Maine’s forests. The goal is for participants to leave the course with an understanding of the forests in their communities and the resources available to them.

Email [email protected] or call 207-621-9872 with questions. Space is limited. To register, complete the form at mainetreefoundation.org/windowtothewoods/.