Thursday - Jul 02, 2020

Foundation offers new online course 

July 1, 2020 on Education, News

 AUGUSTA – The Maine TREE Foundation is offering a new online course tailored for teachers, land trusts and forestland owners called “Window to the Woods” July 14-30. Maine’s environment, economy and communities depend on the forest and the people who work in them. This course is the Maine TREE Foundation’s alternative offering to the ever-popular in-person “Forests of Maine Teachers’ Tours.”  

Registration is open to the public. certificate of 18 contact hours will be provided upon completion. The registration fee is $25. For participants who attend all six sessions and complete an evaluation, a $50 stipend is offered. 

Topics include forestland ownership, forest management and timber harvesting, wood processing and careers in Maine’s forests. The goal is for participants to leave the course with aunderstanding of the forests in their communities and the resources available to them 

Email [email protected] or call 207-621-9872 with questions. Space is limitedTo register, complete the form at mainetreefoundation.org/windowtothewoods/. 

 

 

 

 

   

