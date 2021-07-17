BHBT pledges $25K to new school

SULLIVAN — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has pledged a $25,000 gift to support the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus, the new RSU 24 public school that is currently under construction in Sullivan. The new school will serve students in grades 6-12 who live in nine towns in Hancock and Washington counties. The bank’s donation will be directed to fund new learning technology and industrial arts equipment for the campus.

“At Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, we believe that investments in education and workforce development deliver a significant impact on the vitality of our communities,” said Joseph Schmitt, chief marketing officer at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “We are honored to support the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus and to help give its future students the technology and programming they need to be successful in school and beyond.”

Construction on the new campus is being funded in large part by the state of Maine. To ensure the school would provide students with a state-of-the-art learning environment, the RSU 24 Board of Directors formed the community group, Friends of Sumner’s Future, to support the construction of the new school and raise additional money to support projects expenses and items not funded by the state. Some of those items include new learning technology, a gym concession kitchen, field sprinkler system, outdoor sound system and other amenities.

“Regional School Unit #24 is greatly appreciative of the generosity shown by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust through the generous donation to support the Friends of Sumner’s Future fundraising campaign,” said Michael Eastman, superintendent for RSU 24. “Their pledge represents their commitment to the students of our school district and demonstrates the value that the institution places on education. As we work to fulfill the commitment of outfitting the building with the necessary equipment, furniture, fixtures, and technology, this donation will prove instrumental.”

Megan Moshier, Friends of Sumner’s Future Campaign chairman, added, “We are tremendously appreciative to Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for their generous donation. People in our communities are thrilled to see progress on this new high school, which many of us agree is far overdue. Our students will benefit from this new, modern school for many years to come and contributions such as this help to make the vision a reality.”

Construction on the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022. To see progress on the campus construction and read all the latest updates, visit www.rsu24.org.