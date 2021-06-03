Thursday - Jun 03, 2021

138 to graduate from MDI High on Sunday 

June 3, 2021 by on Education, News

BAR HARBOR — This Sunday, in ceremony that begins at 5 p.m., 138 Mount Desert Island High School seniors will receive their diplomas. 

The student speakers will be Eliza Ramos, who was chosen by the faculty, and Sam Mitchell, who was selected by the senior class. There is no outside commencement speaker this year. 

The ceremony will be held on the school’s rear parking lot, with seating for the graduating seniors and their invited guests only. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the school gym. 

The ceremony will be live streamed on MDIHS Trojan TV Productions YouTube channel and will also be shown in the high school’s auditorium. 

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *