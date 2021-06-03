138 to graduate from MDI High on Sunday 

BAR HARBOR — This Sunday, in a ceremony that begins at 5 p.m., 138 Mount Desert Island High School seniors will receive their diplomas.

The student speakers will be Eliza Ramos, who was chosen by the faculty, and Sam Mitchell, who was selected by the senior class. There is no outside commencement speaker this year.

The ceremony will be held on the school’s rear parking lot, with seating for the graduating seniors and their invited guests only. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the school gym.

The ceremony will be live streamed on MDIHS Trojan TV Productions YouTube channel and will also be shown in the high school’s auditorium.