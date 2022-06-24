Edmondson among eight semifinalists 

BAR HARBOR — Conners Emerson School music teacher Rebecca Edmondson, who last month was named Hancock County Teacher of the Year, has been selected as one of eight semifinalists for Maine 2023 Teacher of the Year.

The Maine Department of Education will announce the names of up to three finalists in August. The teacher of the year will be announced in October.

Edmondson has taught at Conners Emerson since 1990.

She and the seven other county teachers of the year who have advanced to the semifinal round will gather at the University of Maine in Orono July 28, when they will give seven-to-eight-minute speeches and participate in a panel discussion on the topics of classroom instruction, education policy and teacher leadership. Each of the semifinalist also will submit a portfolio that is based on the National Teacher of the Year application.

Dolly Sullivan, state coordinator of the Teacher of the Year Program for Educate Maine, reminded the semifinalists in an email last week, “This is not a ‘crown and sash’ pageant. Teachers participate in a year-long professional learning journey with the support of their cohort and the program partners: Educate Maine, Maine Department of Education, Maine State Board of Education and the Maine County and State Teacher of the Year Association.”