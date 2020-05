BAR HARBOR — The Sunday farmer’s market at the Bar Harbor YMCA is set to open for the season on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10. The market, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, will expand to the entire parking lot to allow for adequate social distancing. Follow the market on Facebook or visit mdifarmersmarkets.com for information on what to expect, and what is expected of you on market day.