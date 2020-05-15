Friday - May 15, 2020
Economic recovery panel includes Hubbell 

May 15, 2020

AUGUSTA — Rep. Brian Hubbell, who represents Bar Harbor, Mount Desert and Lamoine in the state Legislature, has been named to the Economic Recovery Committee that Governor Janet Mills established by executive order May 6. 

The committee will gather input from experts and industry sector representatives on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Maine’s economy and offer specific policy recommendations to mitigate those impacts. It will deliver a preliminary report no later than July 15 and a final report by Dec. 1. 

As this pandemic unfolds and hardships compound for Maine families and small businesses, we urgently need to be moving a clear-headed economic plan that gives confidence and hope to citizens across our state,” Hubbell said. 

The committee will not address public health matters, including the reopening timeframe, according to a statement from the Governor’s office; however, it will provide guidance on the importance of good public health as a precondition for good economic growth. 

