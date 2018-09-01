Economic impact survey

BAR HARBOR — Friends of Acadia, in conjunction with the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center (MCSPC) at the University of Maine, will be sending opinion surveys to a random sample of residents of Mount Desert Island and the surrounding area.

The aim of the survey is to learn more about the views and experiences of people living near the park, with the goal of gaining a better understanding of the park’s impact on the local economy.

Even folks who are not interested in the park, the status of local economies, or who don’t hold strong opinions, are encouraged to participate.

The results of both online and mail surveys will be combined with interviews with business people and residents, along with a standard economic impact analysis, to produce the final report.

Contact 288-3340 or visit friendsofacadia.org.