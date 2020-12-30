Early closing times to continue until further notice

AUGUSTA —Amid an increase in Maine’s COVID-19 positivity rate and a continued high rate of hospitalizations, the Mills Administration announced on Dec. 30 that it will extend the requirement for certain businesses statewide to close by 9 p.m. in order to limit activities that could contribute to the transmission of COVID-19.

The early closure limits extended to indoor gatherings among members of the public, which are activities that present a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission and does so during later hours when people are more likely to lower their guard, jeopardizing adherence to critical public health and safety measures. However, the early closure requirement also limits business disruption by allowing these businesses to maintain daytime operations and to continue curbside pickup and delivery service after 9 p.m. The requirement, which was scheduled to expire on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, will continue until further notice.

“With more people getting sick, going to the hospital and dying from COVID-19 in Maine, it is clear we cannot afford to relax this rule now, especially as we wait to see the full impact of the holiday season on the rate of the virus transmission in our state,” said Governor Mills. “Maintaining an early closing time for businesses will keep them open for the majority of their operating hours while curbing late night gatherings where we are more likely to lower our guard. I encourage all Maine people who want to sustain their favorite small business through these winter months to continue to order takeout or delivery, which is still allowed after closing time.”

Checklists for Indoor Amusement; Outdoor Amusement; Movie Theaters; Performing Art Venues; Casinos and Seated Food and Drink Service have been updated to reflect the extension. All COVID-19 Prevention checklists can be viewed on the Department of Economic and Community Development’s website.

Maine’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.43 percent for PCR tests over the last seven days, representing a significant increase over the prior seven-day period. There are 177 people currently hospitalized with the virus in Maine, including 48 in intensive care.