Eagle Scout fundraiser set

BAR HARBOR — A cookout fundraiser to support Liam Higgins’ Eagle Scout project to renovate parts of the Bar Harbor Masonic Lodge is planned for Saturday, June 8, at 5 p.m. at Church of Our Father in Hulls Cove.

Hot dogs, burgers, salads and desserts will be served. The price is $9 per person or $16 per couple.

The Bar Harbor Masons recently moved from downtown Bar Harbor to Town Hill and some of their new buildings and grounds at the new lodge are in disrepair.

Higgins recently led Troop 89 in tearing down an old deck. He will coordinate the reconstruction of the deck, repair of a pathway, lawn, and improve a parking area. In order to complete this project, he is organizing and hosting several fundraisers to purchase lumber, loam, stone dust and building materials.

Contact 460-7446.