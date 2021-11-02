Eagle Lake carriage road now fully open

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Rehabilitation of the Eagle Lake carriage road has been completed, and the entire 6-mile loop reopened last Friday for walking, running and cycling.

Sections of the much-used carriage road have been closed for much of this year as construction crews rehabilitated the surface, subgrade and associated drainage features such as ditches and culverts. They also rebuilt several sections of dry-laid stone retaining walls and stabilized stone slope protection walls between the carriage road and areas with steep slopes.

Construction company Harold MacQuinn Inc. had a $2.8 million contract for the project.

The Eagle Lake carriage road project completed the rehabilitation to all 45 miles of the carriage road network in Acadia.

“Acadia contains the best and most extensive example of a historic carriage road system in the United States,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “The carriage roads are in outstanding condition for visitors to enjoy, thanks to Friends of Acadia and generous private philanthropy.”

Friends of Acadia president and CEO David MacDonald said the effort to rehabilitate and ensure permanent maintenance of the carriage roads demonstrated the power of matching federal funds with private donations.

“Friends of Acadia has granted more than $5 million to the National Park Service for carriage roads over the years and helps organize thousands of hours of volunteer work to maintain this treasured network,” MacDonald said.

Park officials said the carriage roads will continue to need routine seasonal and annual maintenance, as well as restoration work to repair any damage that might be caused by storms.