Dunlap to speak

ELLSWORTH — Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap will speak at the next meeting of the Hancock County Democratic Committee, set for Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Moore Community Center. Election security will be the topic.

Dunlap will address questions including whether our elections to meddling and fraud by foreign nations or by other corrupt actors, whether non-voters can cast ballots and whether it’s possible for a person to vote more than once.

He’ll discuss the how ballots are kept and counted, and ways his office safeguards against altered or “lost” ballots.

Dunlap has been Maine’s Secretary of State from 2005-2011 and again starting in 2013. He is a Hancock County native, graduated from Mount Desert Island High School and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Maine.

Contact chair@hancockdems.org.