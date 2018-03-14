Dunlap to speak

ELLSWORTH — Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap will speak about the disbanded Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity at a meeting of the Hancock County Democratic Committee (HCDC) in the theater room of the Moore Center on Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m.

Dunlap was appointed by President Donald Trump to this panel in May 2017. On Nov. 9, he sued when the records were kept secret from commission members themselves. Dunlap won a court order to make the records available. On Jan. 3, Trump terminated the panel.

“Trump established the commission as cover for his loss of the popular vote in the 2016 election, and it came unglued when the commission couldn’t prove the voter fraud Trump alleged,” said HCDC Chair Alfred Judd. “The Commission began pursuing actions that would disenfranchise millions of voters, and Maine’s Matt Dunlap tried to keep things honest and won in court when the commission tried to hide records. Hearing these woeful tales directly from Matt will be informative and entertaining.”

All are welcome.